Greg Thompson

RAPID CITY | It's so difficult to imagine a world without this guy. On Sept. 17, 2021, we were deprived of the fortune to be blessed with the presence of the man, Greg "Cheezburger" Thompson. Greg was a very talented musician, and his passion was always singing and playing his beloved drums. He was a major influence in music in our town for over four decades. So many of us were brought to tears by the amazing sounds that this guy would bring. More than that though, he was a genuine, loving, giving soul. Always smiling, always your best friend. Always positive. His sense of humor and his quirkiness never failed to amuse us.