PEORIA, AZ - On the afternoon of January 21, 2023, Gregg Owens, age 75, lost his 26-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He passed away peacefully at Morningstar Assisted Living in Peoria, AZ, surrounded by family and friends.

Gregg Allen Owens was born February 17, 1947, in Sioux City, IA, to Howard and Elaine Owens. After a brief time, the family relocated to Sturgis. Gregg attended and graduated from Sturgis High School and was accepted to South Dakota School of Mines & Technology to further his education. It was there that he met his loving wife of 54 years, Jo Barica, getting married on February 1, 1969. The same year, Gregg earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics, taking a job with Texas Instruments in Dallas, TX, where he designed aircraft radar for the Vietnam War and was part of the project that invented the first handheld calculator.

In April of 1973, their son Chad was born, and the family moved to Sturgis, where Gregg bought into the family business. From that point forward, Gregg was a pillar of the Sturgis community. He was the President of the Chamber Board, the Jaycees, and the Rotary Club, just to name a few. He was devoted to his family, daughter Tracy was born on February 16, 1977, and he spent many years as their coach for baseball, soccer, and softball. He was instrumental in the building of the Sturgis Community Center and the girls softball fields, which still bear his family name. His business proved successful as well, providing a valuable service to the Sturgis community.

This all changed in the Fall of 1996 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. In 1998, Gregg sold the family business, and he and Jo moved to Sun City. AZ, where he began a new, and vastly rewarding, chapter of his life.

To say Gregg was an optimist would do him a great disservice, for he was, without doubt, the most positive person I've ever met. Not once did he ever give voice to fear, negativity, or despair, although I'm certain he must have had these feelings, as we all do. He was firmly convinced that Parkinson's was just another obstacle to overcome, at one point saving that he was going to beat this disease, which has proven thus far, to be unbeatable.

Living in Arizona allowed him to lead an active lifestyle, which was vital to his success combating his illness. He played golf, softball (he is in the Sun City Hall of Fame), pickle ball, and towards the end, lawn bowling. Being in Arizona also allowed him to meet with the Brain Research Facility, doing multiple research studies and experimental procedures. He also was a founding member of the Tremble Clefs, a choir group made up exclusively of those with Parkinson's Disease.

Gregg touched the lives of hundreds of those afflicted with Parkinson's, and their families, offering his extensive knowledge or just showing his support for them. He was a beacon of hope against the darkness of a horrible disease, never giving up, never stopping his efforts to better understand it, never letting despair win. He was very kind and patient helping others when they needed it, showing them that they still can live a full life, even with Parkinson's. In the end, he may have finally succumbed to Parkinson's Disease, but he succeeded in not letting it beat him where it mattered most, in his heart.

In a lifetime filled with achievements, this was his legacy.

Gregg is survived by his devoted wife, Jo; two children: Chad Owens and Tracy (Alan) Ponto of Rapid City; his grandchildren: Shae Owens, Jace Owens, Luke Ponto, Owen Ponto, Samantha Ponto; his father, Howard Owens of Spearfish; sisters: Sandy Farrow, Sacramento, CA, and Chery Owens, Ranchita, CA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine (Weidenbach) Owens.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Sturgis at a later time.