OAKLAND, CA - Greg was the son of James Jefferis of Hershey Pennsylvania and Florence Graham-Jefferis of Manderson, South Dakota. His grandparents were Alvina Gallegos Graham and Howard Graham of Manderson, Rocky Ford, and Vetal. He is survived by his sister, Paula; Paula's children and grandchildren; many cousins living in Rapid City, Wounded Knee, Martin, Vetal, Mission, Seattle, Detroit, Pierre, Denver, Anchorage, and San Leandro; dear friend Charley Kingman and long-time partner and friend Gee Gee Morton.

Greg's life was guided by his affection for dogs, knowledge and patience for fishing and hunting, never missing pheasant, duck, or geese season, and love of his hometown sports teams. Dogs were always a part of his life as child when his mother would welcome strays that would follow him home. A dog always by his side, rain, sleet, or snow, Greg would be out in the duck blind before dawn often with his best pal Charley. Training Labrador retrievers for bird hunting was also in hi repertory. During the Vietnam War, Greg was a dog handler completing many night-time patrols around the perimeter of the Phu Cat Air Force Base. The dog's keen senses saved his life many times. Greg was 19 years old.