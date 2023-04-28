RAPID CITY - Gregory Scot Rowe passed away on February 3, 2023 at the age of 69 in Aberdeen, SD. He fought valiantly during several years of battling cancer, maintaining a sense of strength, unwavering optimism and courage throughout his fight. Despite his illness, "Greggy," as he was affectionately known to his three children, preferred to worry about others more than himself. He left this world holding his children's hands. In his last moments, they comforted him the same way he supported them throughout their lives.

Greg was born July 21, 1953, in Great Falls, MT to Robert "Bob" and Maureen (Carpenter) Rowe. He earned a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering with a minor in Computer Science from Montana State University, in Bozeman, MT, and then moved to Rapid City, SD, where he raised his kids along with their mother, Becci. Greg supported them all during a twenty-seven-year career as an engineer and later, as an entrepreneur and consultant. Greg earned his Master Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma from Villanova University and consulted across the country as a director of manufacturing and process engineering, improving efficiencies and engineering operations. He was an active member in the Black Hills community, participating in the Jaycees, and serving as an elder at First Christian Church and as a member of the SDSM&T Industrial Engineering Department Advisory Board.

Greg lived fully outside his work and volunteerism. He was a passionate karaoke singer, avid outdoorsmen, accomplished skier, classically trained (and very good) pianist, hunter, and a true Montana fly fisherman. He loved camping, hiking, skiing, and boating with his family and friends. He was a beloved friend, brother, and father and a devoted family man. He was the one who always showed up to help, no matter the time or distance it took. He taught his family the meaning of unconditional love. His children, Makayla, Aryn, and Jason were the great loves of Greg's life. He was-and is-enormously proud of them. In fact, the only thing he bragged about more than them was his three grandchildren, Cedar, Brooks, and Rozilyn. Although very young, those three witnessed their grandpa's passion for life and learned how to live and love from the very best. Greg was quick with a smile and a joke, and was a light to his friends and family.

Greg is survived by his brothers: Jeff Rowe (Spokane, WA) and Kelly Rowe (Spokane, WA); his sister, Eileen (Rowe) Salo (Helena, MT); and his three children: daughters Makayla (Rowe) Mitzel (Rapid City, SD), and Aryn Rowe (Denver, CO); his son, Jason Rowe (Denver, CO); and his three grandchildren, Cedar, Brooks and Rozilyn Mitzel (Rapid City, SD).

The celebration of his life will be June 3 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. With gratitude and love, in lieu of flowers a memorial has been set up in his name, please consider a gift to support Greg's legacy at https://everloved.com/life-of/gregory-rowe/.