BELLE FOURCHE - Gregory Stanley Smeenk, 70, Belle Fourche, SD, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Monument Health Spearfish. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. Funeral Services will 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Theater, with a reception to follow at the Branding Iron in Belle Fourche. Burial will be 10:00 am, Sunday April 16, 2023 at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.