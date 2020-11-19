Gretchen L. Wade

SEBRING, Fla. | Gretchen Lois Wade, 74, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020 in Sebring. She was born Oct. 5, 1946, to the late Wilford Stanton Miller Jr. and Wilburna Lois (Finch) Miller.

She had been a Sebring resident since 2011, formerly living in La Fargeville, NY. Gretchen attended Atonement Lutheran Church and worked as a teacher. She enjoyed collecting mice figurines.

She is survived by her loving husband, John R. Wade. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Wilford Miller III and Julian Miller.

Interment will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.

