Guffey, Pauline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Pauline Guffey was born Sept. 7, 1933 in Rapid City, the fourth of five children to Fritz and Kathryn Kammerer. She died peacefully in her sleep in her home of 59 years on Sept. 10, 2020, just three days after her 87th birthday.

Pauline was raised on the family ranch doing her share of the chores, sewing, and participating in 4-H. Upon graduation from Rapid City High School, she worked as a secretary for American National Bank.

In March 1956, a mutual friend set up a blind date with what turned out to be her future husband Dwight. While working for a Patent Attorney in Denver, Dwight and Pauline kept in contact and were eventually married in Las Vegas in the Fall of 1958. To this union four children were born: Brett, Diane, Todd, and Scott.

Pauline was primarily a stay-at-home mom, and was the anchor of the family when Dwight decided to start American State Bank in 1972.

In the late '70s, Pauline, along with sister-in-law Shirley, owned and operated a jewelry store called Turquoise Treasures.

Great times were spent with friends and family at their cabins at Angostura, and later Sheridan Lake.