RAPID CITY - Gustav Keith Johnson, 67, of Rapid City, SD, passed away March 29, 2022, at the Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, SD, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life open house will be held at the Best Western Ramkota in Rapid City, SD, on May 14, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.