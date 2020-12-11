Harlan 'Dutch' Stevens

RAPID CITY | Harlan Dahl "Dutch" Stevens, 94, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Monument Hospital.
Dutch was born July 2, 1926 in Wanblee, where his family farmed. He spent a hitch in the U.S. Navy, worked in the shipyards on the west coast, and did some logging with his brothers in Oregon.
Dutch was known for his storytelling and his unique vocabulary that made his stories fun to listen to. He eventually returned to SD where he met and married the love of his life, Wilhamenia “Billie” Koehly. They lived in Pierre where they were blessed with the first of four children in 1950. They moved to Rapid City in 1951 where they made their home. He worked for Barber Transportation for approximately 30 years and eventually retired from there. He loved working in the transportation industry but Dutch's first love was for his Lord and Savior.
He was like a modern-day Paul because he loved sharing his faith and ministering to others. He served as an elder for many years at First Christian Church. He lost his wife, Billie, in 2013 and spent the last 4-1/2 years living with his son and daughter-in-law. He loved being around family, telling stories, loving on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and listening to Mary play the piano. He had a love for music that he inherited from his parents and was quite the dancer. The family loved to watch Dutch and Billie move the furniture in the living room and dance. His family will miss him but he has given them so many memories.
Dutch is survived by his three daughters, Connie (Clint) Harris of Oklahoma City, OK, Bev Stevens of Rapid City, and Terrie Keyser of Rapid City; his son, Larry (Mary) Stevens of Rapid City; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, two sisters, and two grandchildren.
A memorial has been set up in Dutch's name and donations can be earmarked for “Dutch's Memorial” and sent to Larry Stevens, 1505 Tablerock Road, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Private family services will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Family and friends may sign Dutch's online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com
