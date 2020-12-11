Harlan 'Dutch' Stevens

RAPID CITY | Harlan Dahl "Dutch" Stevens, 94, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Monument Hospital.

Dutch was born July 2, 1926 in Wanblee, where his family farmed. He spent a hitch in the U.S. Navy, worked in the shipyards on the west coast, and did some logging with his brothers in Oregon.

Dutch was known for his storytelling and his unique vocabulary that made his stories fun to listen to. He eventually returned to SD where he met and married the love of his life, Wilhamenia “Billie” Koehly. They lived in Pierre where they were blessed with the first of four children in 1950. They moved to Rapid City in 1951 where they made their home. He worked for Barber Transportation for approximately 30 years and eventually retired from there. He loved working in the transportation industry but Dutch's first love was for his Lord and Savior.