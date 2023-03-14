PIERRE - Harlan James Fransen, 77, of Pierre, SD, died peacefully on March 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. A visitation will be held from 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre with burial at the Gettysburg Cemetery in Gettysburg SD. His full obituary and link to the funeral live stream can be found at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.