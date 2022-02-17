PHILIP | Harlan Moos, age 55, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Friday, February 18, at First Lutheran Church in Philip.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at the Fine Arts Building in Philip. Live streaming will be provided for all services and can be viewed at our website.

Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.