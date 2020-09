Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.