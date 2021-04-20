 Skip to main content
Harold C. Roth

COLUMBUS, Mont. | Harold C. Roth passed at home April 5, 2021. He celebrated his 82nd birthday March 6, 2021.

He was raised on a farm northeast of Rapid City, SD. He graduated from Rapid City High School in the Class of 1957.

He served in the U.S. Army and then became a concrete contractor.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Tammy (Blaine) Weston of Billings, MT, and Troy (Tracey) Graham of Canton, NC; and brother, William (MaryAnn) Roth of Rapid City; plus several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel; brother, Phil; and sister, Mary.

Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

