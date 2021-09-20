RAPID CITY | Harold Ferman Thompson, 83, died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2021, at Avantara Mountain View Nursing Home in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at noon on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Faith Temple Church in Rapid City. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

He was born Oct. 21, 1937, to Ferman and Verlese Thompson in Gause, Texas. Harold graduated from Henrietta M. King High School in Kingsville, Texas. He attended Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas and Pratt Junior College in Pratt, Kansas.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1961. During this time, he met the love of his life, Ida Bell Burton. They were united in marriage on February 27, 1965. This union produced three children: Laura Thompson Figueroa of Rapid City, S.D.; Harold Thompson Jr of Denver, Colo., and Mark Thompson of Rapid City, S.D.

One of the many great highlights of this military career was meeting test pilot Chuck Yeager while he was stationed in Germany. Harold retired from the Air Force in 1983.