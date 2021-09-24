RAPID CITY | Harold George Covell died on Sept. 24, 2021. He was born on Feb. 7, 1950, to his parents William and Rosella (Marsh) in Watertown, SD. They welcomed him as the second child in their family.

At an early age, his parents relocated to Lead, where Harold's love of hunting, fishing, and trapping began; he enjoyed doing all of these things with his brothers and sisters.

Someone once described Harold as a short, shy, powerful guy. His one-time thick arms, shoulders, and hands were testaments to the tons of rock he drilled and blasted during the many years he worked underground in the Homestake gold mine. He was a second-generation union worker, following in his dad William's footsteps. After starting his career as a miner in 1969, he quit for a few months to work in the woods logging. He soon went back to mining and then spent the weekends smelling the pines while hunting and fishing.

Harold retired from mining but continued to hunt, fish, and trap every chance he had. He was often joined by his sons, passing along his best tricks and techniques.

He was an active member of the Western South Dakota Fur Harvesters. He enjoyed visiting with his friends and continued to trap with his son Brandon up until the day he laid his head down for the last time.