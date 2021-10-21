MARYSVILLE, Wash. | Harold “Ken” Hicks, formerly of Rapid City, passed Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was born in Mitchell, SD to Harold and Mae (Deal) Hicks. Ken graduated from TJ Riggs High School, in Pierre. He married Priscilla Haberer in 1963.

He received a BA from Black Hills State, Spearfish, in 1975. For 18 years he was a mechanic, welder, electrician, plumber, at Black Hills Pack.

He coached Little League, served on the Parish Council at the Cathedral, was President of the Local UFCW, and sat on the board of the Black Hills Federal Credit Union.

He married E. L. Sallie (Bickett) Enninga in 1989. They relocated to Puget Sound where he was a Boeing Wireshop Analyst for six years, until he received his first Pacemaker/Defibrillator. He struggled for 30 years with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cardiac issues. His courage and attitude inspired and endeared him to everyone.

Ken will be greatly missed by his wife Sallie, sons Jim (Nilu) of Seattle, Dan (Megan) Lynnwood, WA, Greg (Heather) Minnetonka, MN, Todd (Gigi) Enninga of Sumner, WA, Troy (Cathy) Enninga, of Rapid City, SD and Tasha Enninga Thomas, of Las Vegas. He is survived by 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers, Betty Carman of Kimball, Clifford Hicks (Barb) of Sioux Falls, Marilyn Koch, and Robert (Theoda) of Pierre, Ralph (Penny) Hicks of Rapid City, Roger (Sally) of Spokane and Leonard of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Norma Butterfield, and six brothers and sisters-in law. His cremains will be interred with Priscilla at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Rapid City. His Celebration of Life will be held in Rapid City the summer of 2022.