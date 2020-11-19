Harold L. Wolf

RAPID CITY | Harold Leroy Wolf passed unexpectedly on Nov. 18, 2020 in Rapid City. He was born Oct. 10, 1933 in Alexandria, SD to Albert Joseph and Alice Marie (Paulson) Wolf, and raised on the family farm with his siblings.

Harold served in the U.S. Army, stationed in San Francisco, CA, receiving sharp shooter status even though he only had eyesight in one eye from a childhood accident. It was there that he married Marcelle Edna Johnson of Mitchell, SD on Nov. 21, 1956 and they had their first child Kim Marie. Harold yearned to return home and engage in his love of the land farming.

Harold and Marcelle farmed for over 40 years and welcomed two more daughters, Sondra and Michele, into the family. After retirement from farming they lived in Mitchell for several years and then surprisingly in 2019, Harry convinced the families to move west to Rapid City joining their daughters Kim Marie and Sondra once again. The family enjoyed a year together before the untimely death of Michele's husband, Dale, on July 11, 2020.