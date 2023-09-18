RAPID CITY - Harold Watkins of Rapid City was taken to his heavenly home September 14, 2023. Blessed to share his life were Jean, his wife of 64 years who passed away in August; children JoAnn (John) Strommen, Scott (Lori) Watkins, Carmen (Vince) Graves and Marcia (Tab) Peper; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Harold was born October 19, 1924, in Warroad, MN. He farmed south of Kerkhoven, MN, until the family settled in Rapid City.

His livelihood included farming, Wooded Acres Campground owner, Pepsi-Cola warehouse manager, Rapid City Regional Hospital security officer, and House of Scandinavia owner/operator. Harold served many years as deacon, usher, youth sponsor and a member of the Christian Education Board at First Baptist Church. He was a Sons of Norway member and served on the local Youth for Christ Board of Directors. He enjoyed auctions, collecting antiques and was known for his green thumb and beautiful gardens and yard. With a great sense of humor and wit, Harold was a friend to all he met and brought laughter to many.