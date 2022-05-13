 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harriet Schmidt

RAPID CITY - Harriet Schmidt, age 91 of Rapid City and formerly Belle Fourche, died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Westhills Village Retirement Center in Rapid City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

