RAPID CITY/BELLE FOURCHE - Harriet Schmidt, age 91 of Rapid City and formerly Belle Fourche, died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Westhills Village Retirement Center in Rapid City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Harriet Elizabeth Payton was born in Clear Lake, SD on January 25, 1931. She was the daughter of Willie and Lena (Mack) Peyton of Estelline SD. Harriet grew up on the family farm near Estelline SD. She graduated from Estelline High School in 1949 and moved to Key West Florida in 1952. She was united in marriage to Theodore W. (Bill) Schmidt. To this union three children were born: David, Sheri, and Scott. Bill served in the U.S. Navy, and at the time of their marriage, he was stationed aboard the USS Howard W. Gilmore (AS-16), a submarine tender. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Harriet and Bill moved back to SD and settled in Belle Fourche where they lived for 51 years.

Harriet was employed as a dental assistant, worked at the Belle Fourche School System, and was a Pharmacy Technician for many years. She was very active in the SD Jaycettes, and served as the State Vice President. She also was Jaycette of the Year in SD for her work in organizing vaccine clinics for elementary children. A special Jaycette Christmas event was taking children to select gifts for their family members. Harriet was active in bowling and golfing, including supporting Junior Golf. In her spare time, Harriet enjoyed playing bridge with "the girls" and a couple's group.

Harriet was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Since 2008, Harriet and Bill have lived in Rapid City where they have been attending Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoying the company of their children and grandchildren.

Harriet is survived by her husband, Bill of Rapid City; children, David (Barb) Schmidt of Rapid City, Sheri (Steve) Zimmer of Rapid City, Scott (Julie) Schmidt of Montgomery TX; 6 grandchildren: Waylon (Sarah) Zimmer of Rapid City, Eric (Samantha) Zimmer of Missoula MT, Emily (Jeremy) Huot of Rapid City, Lindsey Schmidt of Minneapolis, Christopher (Emily Aacker) Zimmer of Missoula MT, and Taylor (Carmen Rivela) Schmidt of San Antonio TX. She is also survived by a great granddaughter, Stevie Lynn Zimmer of Missoula MT; and several nieces and nephews. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Marguerite (Ronnie) Mose, Delores (Richard) Marden.