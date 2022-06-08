RAPID CITY - Harriett M. Whitesell, 85, passed away at Clarkson Health Care on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, and humor are all wrapped into one special lady.

Harriett Mabel Petersen was born on July 12, 1936, and raised in the farming community of Flandreau, SD, with her 6 brothers and sisters. After graduating from Flandreau High School, where she was an excellent student and the 1954 homecoming queen, she attended Dakota Wesleyan University. She then went to work in Fort Yates for the BIA. This is where she met her future husband Neil and they married in Flandreau on May 4, 1956, and to this union they had four children. The family moved to Rapid City, SD in 1970 after living in California & Minnesota.

Harriett took pride in being a homemaker and mother. In her professional life, she was a legal administrative assistant, a grade school aide, a school nurse and eventually St Elizabeth Seton school office manager. She loved caring for the students and families of the school district. She was known as an expert sliver remover and could calm down anxious students with her gentle demeanor. She was the PTA president at General Beadle, and longtime Sunday school teacher at St Isaac Jogues Parish.

She and Neil ran a boxing team for many years. Neil was the coach, trainer, and head fundraiser, while she managed the concession stand at the boxing matches. There was more than once their home opened for those who needed a safe place to stay for a while. She had a heart of gold and didn't expect anything in return.

She was known for her witty personality and sense of humor, quick wit, and excellent culinary skills and love of recipes. She was an expert word puzzle solver and loved playing cards and telling stories while surrounded by family and friends. She was the greatest fan and cheerleader of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In her last 5.5 years, she has been at Clarkson Health Care and has made many friends with their wonderful staff and management. They are a true blessing to our family for the excellent care and caring guidance.

Happy to have shared her life were her children Andrea (Keith) Schartz, Jeff (Oh) Whitesell, Scott (Aimee Coe) Whitesell, Kurt (Suzie) Whitesell; all of Rapid City; grandchildren Renee (Justin Herreman) Raisanen, Jeffrey Whitesell Jr., Alex (Serena) Whitesell, Theresa Sullivan, Erin Whitesell, Geng Tanawong, Rikki Fried, Alicia (Nate) Cooley, Emily Whitesell, Christian Whitesell, Zach Whitesell, and Nic Whitesell; 12 great grandchildren; siblings; Don (Carol) Petersen, Dorothy Dechiro, Nina Sue Thielsen, Doug (Suzie) Petersen, Helen (Ron Hexum) Nass, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Neil Whitesell, parents Harry and Nina Petersen, and brother Fred Petersen.

Visitation will be at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home on Thursday, June 9, from 5-7 pm, with a 7 pm wake service.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am on Friday, June 10, at St. Isaac Jogues Church.

Burial will be at 2 pm in the Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Hospice House in Rapid City to support their amazing program.

