Harry E. Keeney

RAPID CITY | On December 22, 1936, in a home in rural Edgar Springs, Missouri, a son was born to Melvin and Ida Lee (Lanning) Keeney, Harry Eugene Keeney was welcomed and loved by sisters Freda, Rosemarie and Barbara.

The family lived in Rolla, Missouri, where Harry graduated from Rolla High School in 1955. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force and was ultimately stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in the 28th Field Maintenance Squadron until honorably discharged in 1959.

While at EAFB he met Elmer Biers and became an adoptive member of the family. He attended the Evangelical Free Church where he met the love of his life, Janet Marie Rosedahl. They were married on June 14, 1960 and were able to celebrate their 60th anniversary. To this union were born Darryl Wayne, Darwin Dale, Dalen Troy and Jill Marie.

After his discharge from the Air Force, he was employed at a service station in Black Hawk, Neil's Tire Service and Daum Brothers in Jones County (rural Okaton) where the “the country boy” could enjoy the ranch life. In 1986, it was needful to move back to Rapid City. He was employed by U-Haul for 25 years.