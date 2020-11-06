Harry E. Keeney

RAPID CITY | On December 22, 1936, in a home in rural Edgar Springs, Missouri, a son was born to Melvin and Ida Lee (Lanning) Keeney, Harry Eugene Keeney was welcomed and loved by sisters Freda, Rosemarie and Barbara.
The family lived in Rolla, Missouri, where Harry graduated from Rolla High School in 1955. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force and was ultimately stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in the 28th Field Maintenance Squadron until honorably discharged in 1959.
While at EAFB he met Elmer Biers and became an adoptive member of the family. He attended the Evangelical Free Church where he met the love of his life, Janet Marie Rosedahl. They were married on June 14, 1960 and were able to celebrate their 60th anniversary. To this union were born Darryl Wayne, Darwin Dale, Dalen Troy and Jill Marie.
After his discharge from the Air Force, he was employed at a service station in Black Hawk, Neil's Tire Service and Daum Brothers in Jones County (rural Okaton) where the “the country boy” could enjoy the ranch life. In 1986, it was needful to move back to Rapid City. He was employed by U-Haul for 25 years.
At age 16, he accepted the Lord as his personal Savior and expressed his love for the Lord in many ways. He served in several capacities in the churches he attended, served with Child Evangelism Fellowship, the Gideons and Camp Hallawasa.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; children Darryl (Anna), Bellevue, NE, Darwin (Teresa), Laramie, WY, Dalen (Katie), Melstone, MT, Jill (Shane), Blytheville, AR; 11 grandchildren in various parts of the world; three great-grandchildren; nieces, some cousins (special cousin, Alberta Bullock, Springfield, MO) and the Biers family.
He was preceded in death by his parents (losing his mother when he was nine years old); his three sisters and their spouses; three nephews; and adoptive parents, Elmer and Dorothy Biers.
At home, with family by his side, he was ushered into heaven on October 22, 2020 at the age of 83 years, 10 months.
A memorial fund for Camp Hallawasa is set up.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Hills View Evangelical Free Church, Sturgis Road, Piedmont, SD. The family will be available for visitation at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be on Monday, Nov. 9, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Family and friends may sign Harry's online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.