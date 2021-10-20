PIEDMONT | Harry “Slim” August Hirchert, 97, passed early Monday, October 18, 2021 at home.

Harry was born January 7, 1924 in Highmore, South Dakota. He married Rosella June Frasier on January 30, 1952 in Rapid City. They made their home in Piedmont in 1960. He broke horses, worked as a logger, and was a truck driver. He loved coaching softball, wood working, riding his 4-wheelers in the hills, and being with family — whether playing games or chasing grandkids around the kitchen table.

He is survived by five children: June Hirchert, Wanda Hirchert, Walter Hirchert, Rhonda Ennen, Doretha “Lynn” (Jerrod) Fullmer; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren; and two siblings, Orville and Hazel.

Slim was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rose; his parents, Verna (Slusher) and Edward Hirchert; one infant son; one grandchild, Chandra; and siblings Clifford, Richard, and Gerald.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 25, at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont, with Father Andrzej Wyorstek presiding. Inurnment will follow at Piedmont Cemetery.

Friends and family may sign his guest book, leave written condolences for the family, and watch the livestream of the service at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.