RAPID CITY - Harry Stayer, of Rapid City, SD, passed away April 15, 2023. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, April 24, 2023 at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home