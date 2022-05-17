RAPID CITY - Harvey Glen Greenfield, 89, Rapid City, SD passed away May 16, 2022.
He served in the United States Army.
Graveside services will be Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00am at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Kirk Funeral Home
RAPID CITY - Harvey Glen Greenfield, 89, Rapid City, SD passed away May 16, 2022.
He served in the United States Army.
Graveside services will be Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:00am at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Kirk Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.