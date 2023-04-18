CUSTER - Harvey R. Bland, 77, previously of Custer, SD, passed away April 15, 2023.

Visitation and Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 PM, Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD,

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD followed by Christian Funeral Committal at Pringle Cemetery in Pringle, SD.

