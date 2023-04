STURGIS - Harvey Robert Cox, 98, of Sturgis, SD, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Fort Meade, SD. Funeral services will be Friday, April 21, 2023, 10:30 a.m., Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Committal, with military honors, will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.kinkadefunerals.com.