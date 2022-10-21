Former South Dakota Governor, Harvey Wollman, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Huron Regional Medical Center, Huron, SD, surrounded by family. Harvey was 87.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 24 at the First Presbyterian Church, Huron.

Burial will be 3:00 PM at the Ebenezer Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery, rural Doland, following the funeral. Military honors at the graveside will be provided.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, October 23 at the Kuhler Funeral Home, with his family present from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday evening.

Harvey was born May 14, 1935, in the house where he lived almost all of his life with his wife Anne, whom he married 63 years ago.

Harvey attended a one-room school his first eight years. He attended Doland High School, graduating in 1953. He was elected senior class president, was a high school debater, and won First Superior as a baritone soloist at the state music contest.

After high school, Harvey attended Bethel College in St. Paul for one year, and returned to the farm and attended Huron College, earning a degree in business administration. He met Anne Geigel while both were members of the Huron College Choir. They were married on December 30, 1958.

Harvey served two years in the US Army with the Third Armored Division in Frankfurt, Germany. Harvey accepted a teaching position at Doland High School, teaching US History and US Government and coaching the debate team to three state championships.

Harvey ran successfully as a Democrat for the State Senate in 1968, was elected to three consecutive terms, and was chosen by his peers as Senate Minority Leader, then Majority Leader. He was elected as Governor Richard Kneip's Lieutenant Governor in 1974 and became Governor in 1978 when Kneip was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Singapore.

Harvey's legislative accomplishments include: having been the sole sponsor of the bill creating the South Dakota Investment Council; being the prime sponsor of the bill that created the four-year degree Medical School at the University of South Dakota; and serving as a member of the State Constitutional Revision Commission.

After serving as Governor, Harvey was appointed by President Carter to be a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army in 1979. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Huron College, Chairman of the Board at Huron Regional Medical Center, Township Board Chairman, member of his church Board of Mission and Services, as well as a member of the board of the Fresno Pacific Seminary, and 10 years on the Board of Directors for Community First Bank of Fargo, ND.

Harvey loved to fly, and flew single and twin-engine airplanes for 60 years.

Harvey was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2017.

Harvey and Anne were involved in all aspects of congregational life at Ebenezer Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Doland, SD. Harvey and Anne sang with, and directed, the Ebenezer Mennonite Brethren Church Choir for 30 years. For the last 28 years, they have sung in the First Presbyterian Church Choir in Huron. Harvey sang with the Aberdeen Men's Chorus until May of 2022.

Harvey and Anne traveled extensively, including trips to Europe, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Most of all, they loved to come home, and always enjoyed country life on the Wollman homestead in Spink County, where they actively farmed for over 70 years.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents: Edwin and Katherine (Kleinsasser) Wollman; his parents-in-law: Roy and Doris (Kurth) Geigel; and two brothers-in-law: Robert Warkentin and Robert Pembroke.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Anne (Geigel) Wollman; his children: Kristine, Michael and Daniel (Julie) Wollman; seven grandchildren: Micah Hoy, Jordan Hoy, Jonathan (Laurie Freid) Wollman, Christopher (Sarah Krupa) Wollman, Timothy Wollman, Caya Wollman and Katherine Wollman; his siblings: Luella Warkentin, Roger (Diane) Wollman, Imogene (Alan) Peters and Dwight (Shari) Wollman; his siblings-in-law: Jeanette Pembroke, Roy, Jr. (Darlene) Geigel, Kurth Geigel and Marie (David) Buccolo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In his Hall of Fame induction speech, Harvey said, "We live in a great state. Its blessings outweigh its problems. Its future will be determined by the actions of ordinary citizens like you and me".

Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, Huron or Mennonite Central Committee.