HETTINGER, N.D. | A Service of Remembrance for Hayden Gossel, 18, will be held at 10: 30 a.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Hettinger Armory. Msgr. Chad Gion will officiate and burial will follow at the Hettinger Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Centennial Chapel of Evanson Jensen Funeral Homes in Hettinger, and one hour prior to the service at the Armory on Saturday morning.

Hayden passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his parents, Bernie and Angel Gossel, of Hettinger, his "bonus sister", Destiney Kremer, of Hettinger, grandparents, Gary and Violet Helfrich, of Hettinger, and Theresa Gossel, of Hot Springs, SD, great grandmother, Mary Derrick, of Hot Springs, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, classmates and extended family.

Hayden was preceded in death by his great grandparents Arthur and Magdalena Helfrich, great grandfather, Robert Derrick, grandfather, Walter Beckman, grandmother, Augusta Wipf, uncle, Corey Helfrich, aunt, Wendy Holler and cousin Mikey.

In lieu of flowers, a Memorial will be established in Hayden's memory.

