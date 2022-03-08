RAPID CITY - Hazel Mueller, age 94, of Rapid City passed away March 3, 2022. She was born in 1927 to Roy and Ann Beckett at home in Sully County.

Hazel had fond memories of growing up on the farm. After graduating from Harold High, she obtained her teaching certificate and taught in one-room country schools.

One Christmas Eve a snowball smacked into Hazel's car. That was the beginning of her lifelong, loving partnership with Paul. Hazel claimed that Paul married her for her cooking but Paul insisted that he married her for love!

As a South Dakota Highway Patrolman, Paul's job took them to Aberdeen, Hot Springs and Rapid City. They had many treasured friends and were members at Calvary Lutheran Church until death.

Family life included camping at the lake, attending family reunions, long summer vacations with their camper and ALWAYS being home for dinner together at six.

After retirement they visited all 50 states before purchasing a winter home in Mesa, Arizona.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Paul F. Mueller and survived by her children.

Services are at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Full obituary online at www.osheimschmidt.com.