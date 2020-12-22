RAPID CITY | Helen Amundson, 98, died on Dec. 16, 2020, at Hospice House in Rapid City. Before her admittance to Hospice House on Nov. 20, she had been a resident at Victorian Assisted Living for six years. She was born in August 1922 in Bath, NY, to Eben and Flossie (Inscho) Palmer. She had one older sister, Alice, and a younger brother, Roger. When Helen was eight years old, her mother died of a heart attack and the three children went to live with their mother's sister Kitty and her husband Deyo Johnson, and their two children, Doris and Clair.

Helen graduated from Haverling High School in Bath shortly before her 16th birthday and then attended business school. In 1941, she accepted a civil service job in Washington, DC, at the War Department. She lived in a boarding house where she met Irving Amundson, who had moved to Washington from Tioga, ND, to work at the Veterans Administration. Irving and Helen were married in Bath, NY, in April 1942. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in April 2017. Irving died in January 2018.