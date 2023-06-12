Helen Ann (Bulloch) Wolff

CORINTH, VT - Helen Ann (Bulloch) Wolff, 72, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Corinth, VT, after a weeklong coma following a fall.

Helen was born November 3, 1950 in Cedar City, UT to Robert Woodrow and Lucy (Hamilton) Bulloch. The baby of the family by several years, she was considered an extra special gift, being born on her daddy's birthday. Her siblings, Bonnie and Bob, referred to Helen as "old kid" once they moved and started families of their own.

Her cousin, Joan, close to Helen in age, became a favorite playmate and accompanied Helen on vacation as they explored places like the Redwoods and Olympia, WA. Helen is also remembered for wearing wonderful Halloween costumes created by her mother, Lucy.

Helen and her daughter, Jennifer Tolich, moved from Kansas City, MO to Rapid City, SD in 1983 to be closer to Helen's sister, Bonnie Holyoak and her family. She lived with the family after their eldest son, Jeff Holyoak left for college. She took over his room in his absence and wrote him regular letters while he was away at school.

Jeff was the firstborn nephew/niece and always held a special place in Helen's heart. She became known as "Hink" when he couldn't manage to pronounce her name, and that is how he still refers to her.

The whole family loved having Helen close as the family expanded with great-nieces and nephews. Her Italian Soup was legendary at the family Christmas Soup Night, and will be missed.

In Rapid City, she met Mike Wolff. They married in June of 1988 at the Chapel in the Hills and made Rapid City their home until they moved in 2020 to Corinth, VT to be closer to Mike's son's family.

Helen worked at Monument Health for 27 years, and her niece, Kara, enjoyed many years working there alongside Helen. Helen also served as a volunteer member of the Johnson Siding Cleghorn Fire Department. In 1993, she received the Fire Fighter of the Year award. She was also a certified EMT for the State of South Dakota. Helen was also talented at needle work and cross-stitch, and her treasured handmade gifts will be cherished.

She will be missed by her husband, Mike Wolff, of Corinth, VT; grandson, Alex Untch of Liberty, MO; sister, Bonnie (Robert) Holyoak of Rapid City, SD; sister-in-law, Bev Bulloch of St. George, UT; nephews: Jeff (Karen) Holyoak of Rapid City, SD and Mike (Angie) Bulloch of Eden ,UT; nieces: Ember (Eric) Mitchell of St. George, UT, Keri (Mark) Markham of Zuni, VA, Kara Holyoak of Rapid City, SD; stepson, Mike (Teresa) Wolff of Barre, VT; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved golden-doodle, Rosie.

She was welcomed back to her heavenly home by her parents, Robert Woodrow and Lucy (Hamilton) Bulloch, her daughter, Jennifer Untch Tolich, and her brother, Robert Bulloch.

Many wonderful memories were made and shared on the family property in southern Utah, and Helen requested that she be returned to "the mountain". Her ashes will be brought home and scattered there, where she can be surrounded by the sheep, observe the beautiful sunsets, listen to the wind making music in the quakies, hear whispers of "I love you Sissy", and be surrounded by the love and laughter of her family for generations to come.