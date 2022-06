RAPID CITY - Helen Carolina Flatmoe, 97, of Rapid City, passed away on June 14, 2022 at The Village at Skyline Pines. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.