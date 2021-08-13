Helen E. (Beehler) Miller

STURGIS | Helen Emma (Beehler) Miller joined her heavenly Father August 6, 2021. She was born January 21, 1930, in White Owl, SD. Helen attended grade school in White Owl and graduated from Sturgis High School.

Helen married Edwin J. Miller October 24, 1948, in Sturgis. She helped Eddie (and his brother Ernie) with their taxi and school bus companies. She retired from Norwest Bank (Wells Fargo) in 1970.

Helen led a very active life, loved to ride her horses and raised numerous pets. She was a member of numerous church and social groups. She loved to play card and dice games with friends and family. Her house was always open to visitors.

She is survived by four sons, Dan (Marcia) of Vail, AZ, Jerry (Judy) of Volga, SD, Ken (Judy) of Missoula, MT, and Allen (Myrna) of Sturgis, SD; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Mira Burke; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on August 27, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mayo Clinic to further Alzheimer's Research, or to Grace Lutheran Church Women.

Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.