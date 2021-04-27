Helen E. Daum

CHANHASSEN, Minn. | Helen Elinora (Burg) Daum, 84, formerly from Hot Springs, South Dakota, passed peacefully March 25, 2021 at her home.

Helen was a creative, loving and giving soul, she had many passions in her life: family, ceramics, and sports among many others.

She will be greatly missed by her family and countless friends that she loved through the years.

Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Daum; brother, Raymond Burg; infant son, Douglas; and infant granddaughter, Leslie.

Survived by children: Cindy (Doug) Ondrak, Sandy (Hal) Guyer, Terry Daum, Mike (Lisa) Daum, Jeanine (Ron) Rieman, Jennifer (Brent) Fields; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Alta Bauer and Dixie (Dave) Zawada; and sister-in-law, Ruth Mary Burg.

A public Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Pique Travel Design, 306 Water St., Excelsior, MN 55331. There is a limit of 60 people allowed in the venue.