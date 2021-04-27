Helen E. Daum

CHANHASSEN, Minn. | Helen Elinora (Burg) Daum, 84, formerly from Hot Springs, South Dakota, passed peacefully March 25, 2021 at her home.
Helen was a creative, loving and giving soul, she had many passions in her life: family, ceramics, and sports among many others.
She will be greatly missed by her family and countless friends that she loved through the years.
Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Daum; brother, Raymond Burg; infant son, Douglas; and infant granddaughter, Leslie.
Survived by children: Cindy (Doug) Ondrak, Sandy (Hal) Guyer, Terry Daum, Mike (Lisa) Daum, Jeanine (Ron) Rieman, Jennifer (Brent) Fields; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Alta Bauer and Dixie (Dave) Zawada; and sister-in-law, Ruth Mary Burg.
A public Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Pique Travel Design, 306 Water St., Excelsior, MN 55331. There is a limit of 60 people allowed in the venue.
A second service will be held on Friday, June 4, at Christ Our Light Parish, 804 7th Ave. S., Princeton, MN, beginning at 1 p.m., with a gathering of friends and family and at 2 p.m., a prayer service of remembrance. In-person attendance will be limited to 125 people, however, livestreaming will be available via the link posted at www.christourlightmn.org.
Masks will be required at both services.
Jerry and Helen's ashes will be laid to rest in Edgemont, SD, at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.