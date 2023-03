RAPID CITY - Helen Irene Erk, 92, of Rapid City, SD, died Monday, March 13, 2023 at Avantara Mountain View, Rapid City. Funeral services will be Monday, March 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Newell, SD. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery in Newell. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.