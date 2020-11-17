Helen J. Dietrich

SPEARFISH | Helen June Dietrich, 89, went peacefully to the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1931 in Rapid City to Roswell and Francis Reel. She loved her black jelly beans and her three sisters, Carol Rae, Avis Ann, and Vicki Marie. She also loved her baby brother, Buzzy. Although his life on earth was short, he was forever in her heart.

Helen met her true love and soul mate, Al Lipp, and they were married on Feb. 14, 1948 when she was just 16 years old. Helen and Al made their home in Lead, where Al spent many years at the Homestake Gold Mine and Helen was the most devoted mother to their three children: Cheryl Lynn, Johnnie Dean, and Lori Lee.

Upon losing Al at a young age, Helen put both feet on the ground and began making a life for herself. She found a job she loved and great friends at the Elks Lodge of Deadwood. It was there that Helen found love again. She married Marvin Dietrich on Sept. 14, 1974 and they spent many years riding motorcycles, driving jeeps, building gardens and homes, and loving five granddaughters and one grandson.