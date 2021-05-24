Helen M. Quasney

RAPID CITY | Helen M. (Humphrey) Quasney, 96, died peacefully surrounded by her five children and their spouses on May 23, 2021 after a long-fought battle of chronic illness.

Helen is survived by her five children, Marlene (Pete) Kleckner of Sun City West Arizona, Michael (Betty) Quasney, Kevin (Cindy) Quasney, both of Rapid City, Dale (Crystal) Quasney of Mitchell, and Rita (Ralph) Dupres of Rapid City. Helen has 20 grandchildren (Kurt (Carrie) Kleckner, Tamra Kleckner; Heather (Luke) Bindle, Jacob (Lindsey) Quasney, Laura (Dan) Covey, Mark (Laura) Quasney, Jeff (Kim) Bennett, Duane (Lisa) Bennett, Kim (Travis) Fouts; Amanda (Tigh) Foster, Josh Quasney, and Kristen Quasney; Amber Quasney, Dustin Quasney, and Ryan Quasney; Ralph (Trista) Dupres, Bobby (Kaitlyn) Myers, Lisa (Wesley) Erickson, Deseree (Troy) Hill, and Danielle (Greg) O'Wade) and 30 great-grandchildren with two on the way! One sister-in-law, Joanne Humphrey, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Helen was a member of St. Therese the Little Flower Church in Rapid City and she was one of the first members of St. John's in 1947.

Helen was born April 21, 1925 in New Underwood. She was raised in Owanka and resided most of her life in Rapid City.