Helen M. Quasney
RAPID CITY | Helen M. (Humphrey) Quasney, 96, died peacefully surrounded by her five children and their spouses on May 23, 2021 after a long-fought battle of chronic illness.
Helen is survived by her five children, Marlene (Pete) Kleckner of Sun City West Arizona, Michael (Betty) Quasney, Kevin (Cindy) Quasney, both of Rapid City, Dale (Crystal) Quasney of Mitchell, and Rita (Ralph) Dupres of Rapid City. Helen has 20 grandchildren (Kurt (Carrie) Kleckner, Tamra Kleckner; Heather (Luke) Bindle, Jacob (Lindsey) Quasney, Laura (Dan) Covey, Mark (Laura) Quasney, Jeff (Kim) Bennett, Duane (Lisa) Bennett, Kim (Travis) Fouts; Amanda (Tigh) Foster, Josh Quasney, and Kristen Quasney; Amber Quasney, Dustin Quasney, and Ryan Quasney; Ralph (Trista) Dupres, Bobby (Kaitlyn) Myers, Lisa (Wesley) Erickson, Deseree (Troy) Hill, and Danielle (Greg) O'Wade) and 30 great-grandchildren with two on the way! One sister-in-law, Joanne Humphrey, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Helen was a member of St. Therese the Little Flower Church in Rapid City and she was one of the first members of St. John's in 1947.
Helen was born April 21, 1925 in New Underwood. She was raised in Owanka and resided most of her life in Rapid City.
Helen has always had a heart of service -- she worked in the shipyards during World War II (Rosie the Riveter), also worked as a headstart teacher, a Women Against Violence (WAVI) counselor, licensed Cosmetologist for 70 years, and cook at St. John's Catholic School. Helen volunteered in many places including Boy Scouts, WAVI, St. Therese Catholic Church (made many flowers for weddings!) She had a listening ear and a kind heart to many people. Her favorite love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and playing cards with her many friends. Her smile and laughter filled the room.
Her final home on earth was at Peaceful Pines.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Olive M. (Ernster) Humphrey; her father, Lewis Humphrey; three brothers, Stanley, Harry, and Paul Humphrey); and one sister, Joanne (Don) Ballou.
Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Peaceful Pines and Stillwater Hospice for the tender loving care in her passing. A memorial has been established at St. Therese the Little Flower Youth Group.
Her Wake and Rosary will be at St. Therese on Wednesday, May 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. (Rosary at 6:30 p.m.)
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, at St. Therese Church, with a lunch to follow. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Wicksville.
Online condolences can be left www.osheimschmidt.com