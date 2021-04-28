Helen M. Wiggin

RAPID CITY | Helen Marie Wiggin (nee Kandaras), 98, born in Aberdeen, SD, passed away on April 26, 2021. Although predeceased by her son Christopher, she is survived by her husband, Richard, three children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Marie, as she was always called, was raised together with her brothers, Homer and Bill, on a farm on the outskirts of Aberdeen by her father, William, a Greek-American immigrant and her mother, Hallie. She attended Plainview Country School, then high school in Aberdeen, and graduated from the University of Minnesota.

After college she volunteered and served during World War II in the Army Signals Corp as a high-speed telegraph operator. This service took her to Florida and instilled in her a desire to see the world.

When the war ended, Marie's family moved to Rapid City, where in 1947, she met and married the love of her life, Richard Wiggin of Canton, SD. She always said that no one could make her laugh like Dick. Two people could not have agreed better on the life they wanted to live.

In 1950, first baby in arms, they moved to the remote reaches of Veracruz, Mexico. Thus, began an adventure that found them living, after Mexico, for years in Libya, Australia, Indonesia, Denmark, England, Kuwait, and Tunisia.