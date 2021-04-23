Helen R. Lettau

ALVIN, Texas | Longtime former resident of Sturgis, SD, Helen Ruth Lettau, as people knew her as Ruthie, 66, took her journey to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home in Alvin, Texas. She suffered a couple of years with Renal kidney failure Stage 5 and opted for home hospice in her closing days.

Ruth was born on Oct. 10, 1954, in Louisville, KY to Henry Roy Ulrich and Dorothy Mae (Edington) Ulrich. As a military brat, the family traveled extensively and lived in various places including Paris, France, and Heilbronn, Germany. Her father retired and the family moved to Sturgis in 1968.

On July 15, 1977, Ruth married Lawrence "Larry" Lettau at Fort Meade and on Jan. 19, 1989, they were blessed with their first daughter, Manessa Rose. Their second daughter, Betty Ruth, was born on March 17, 1992. Dorothy Ulrich, a loving grandmother, cared for the girls often while Ruth was at work.

Prior to taking on the duties of child rearing, Ruth and Larry were able to visit the Holy Land in 1980 to include stops in Athens, Israel, and Jordan. In keeping with their dedication to serving others, Ruth and Larry helped establish Light House Ranch for Boys in Loranger, LA, where Ruth did the cooking and laundry for 40 persons.