Helen R. Lettau

ALVIN, Texas | Longtime former resident of Sturgis, SD, Helen Ruth Lettau, as people knew her as Ruthie, 66, took her journey to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home in Alvin, Texas. She suffered a couple of years with Renal kidney failure Stage 5 and opted for home hospice in her closing days.
Ruth was born on Oct. 10, 1954, in Louisville, KY to Henry Roy Ulrich and Dorothy Mae (Edington) Ulrich. As a military brat, the family traveled extensively and lived in various places including Paris, France, and Heilbronn, Germany. Her father retired and the family moved to Sturgis in 1968.
On July 15, 1977, Ruth married Lawrence "Larry" Lettau at Fort Meade and on Jan. 19, 1989, they were blessed with their first daughter, Manessa Rose. Their second daughter, Betty Ruth, was born on March 17, 1992. Dorothy Ulrich, a loving grandmother, cared for the girls often while Ruth was at work.
Prior to taking on the duties of child rearing, Ruth and Larry were able to visit the Holy Land in 1980 to include stops in Athens, Israel, and Jordan. In keeping with their dedication to serving others, Ruth and Larry helped establish Light House Ranch for Boys in Loranger, LA, where Ruth did the cooking and laundry for 40 persons.
In 1985, Ruth and Larry moved back to Sturgis to assist with her ailing father and Ruth worked at Boulder Canyon Restaurant in Sturgis. After health conditions forced Ruth out of cook duties, she worked under Shirley Horton at the Sturgis Senior Center and succeeded Shirley as RSVP Director.
After changes in the RSVP program, Ruth finished her career at Premier Bank and GE Capital until retirement in March 2014 and moving to Alvin, Texas.
Leaving to cherish her memory are two daughters, Manessa (Josh) Nash of Alaska and Betty Bland of Alvin, TX. Siblings include Henry (Vicky) Ulrich II of Sturgis, Herb (Nancy) Ulrich of Sturgis, Carol (John) Marvin of Sturgis, and Bobbie (Don) Hill of Alvin, TX; and spouse, Lawrence "Larry" Lettau of Alvin, TX. Grandchildren include Levi Bland, Joyce Bland, Oliver Nash, and Charlotte Nash. Ruth always cherished her daughters, grandchildren, family, and friends. She was always the light of the party.
Arrangements are pending for a service at Hope Tabernacle in Alvin, Texas. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Claire Brothers Funeral Home in Houston.
In early summer, a Celebration of Life will be held at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis with the date to be announced later. The family requests that people not send flowers.