Helen R. Miller

RAPID CITY | Helen Ruth Olic Miller was born April 24, 1926, to Frank and Bessie (Ploda) Olic in Imlay, SD. She passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in New Underwood.

Helen attended grade school in Imlay and high school in New Underwood. After high school, she worked for Hofers for a couple years and at Ellsworth AFB for a year.

She met Edward LeRoy Miller and they were married June 2, 1948. They lived in Viewfield where they had a dairy for several years. Two children were born to this union: Terry Ann on April 10, 1950 and Tracey Alene on July 2, 1957. They sold the dairy and moved to New Underwood where they bought the Marshall Wells Store. Later they named it Underwood Hardware. They owned and operated it until 1972. She and LeRoy also operated a hay moving business from 1968 to 1989. She and LeRoy each had their own movers.

She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, bath aide and Med Aide at Good Samaritan Center in New Underwood for 26 years. She picked up a lot of extra shifts and was always willing to go the extra mile to see that the residents got the best care possible.