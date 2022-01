RAPID CITY | Helen Welsh, 94, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the church.

Burial of cremains will be held at 2:00 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery. There will be no procession. The Cemetery requires all to wear masks.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.