CENTENNIAL, CO - Helene Joyce Braden passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Mary Gregson, her husband, Frank H. Braden, Jr., and her siblings: Glen Gregson, Marilu Green, Patricia Harwood, and Kay Stewart. Helene is survived by her son and his wife, Terry and Rebecca Braden; three grandchildren: Rachael Fineske, Angela Appel and Ryan Braden. Helene is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

Helene was born in Quinn, SD on February 7, 1928. She attended Wall Elementary School, New Underwood High School and Chadron State Teachers College.

She married Frank H. Braden, Jr. on August 12, 1950 in a double ceremony with her sister Marilu and Marilu's fiancee Walter Green. Helene had only one child, Terry, born April 15, 1952.

She taught elementary school in Rapid City for over 20 years before retiring in 1996. Teaching was her passion both at work and at home.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Please visit the online memorial for Helene at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.