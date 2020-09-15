Henderson, Norma

She joined the U.S. Navy as a nurse in WWII, with good intentions of a permanent career. However, on a military base in CA, Navy medic Richard Henderson, upon seeing a beautiful young woman in uniform walk through the door, told his buddy “That's the woman I'm going to marry!” They settled in the San Fernando Valley, and Richard joined the L.A.P.D. They raised four daughters and were happily married for 24 years until Richard passed in 1973.