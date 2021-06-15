Henry "Bill" Honeycutt

RAPID CITY | Henry "Bill" Honeycutt, age 70, was called home on June 11, 2021, the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, after a long battle with COPD in Rapid City, SD.

Bill was born in Grand Island, NE to Elmer and Hazel Honeycutt on February 24, 1951. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1969 and joined the US Army, where he served in the Vietnam War, earning several commendations, including a Bronze Star Medal.

After returning home, he was a professional musician in bands that toured throughout the Midwest. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Barbara Auth in Wisconsin. Bill and Barb were married in 1972, and moved to Grand Island.

Bill went to work for the FCC utilizing radio and electronics skills he learned in the Army, earning a commendation from the Director of the FCC for one of his investigations. He later began a career in furniture sales, where he successfully managed several stores, along with serving as a sales representative for a large furniture manufacturer.

Bill's love of music stayed with him his entire life through music ministry. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors golfing, hiking in the beautiful Black Hills, and entertaining his grandchildren.