JACKSONVILLE, FL - Henry Hector Burkhart, 91, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on July 7, 2023, at Brookdale Southside Assisted Living in Jacksonville. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. Graveside services will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.