RAPID CITY | Herbert "Herb" Wolff, 93, died on Sept. 30, 2021 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law.

He was born in Eureka, SD on Sept. 6, 1928 to Gustave and Martha Wolff.

As children, Herb and his brother Harley were hired out to work on a farm west of Eureka, as well as helping their father in the trucking business. This is when Herb learned his work ethic, which stayed with him through his entire life. Even in the last year when he was bedridden, he insisted on folding towels, wash cloths, etc.. for his daughter-in l-aw each time the laundry was done.

As a teenager, Herb worked for years at The Red Owl and Gambles Department Store. In his “spare time” he played baseball in Eureka and helped them win a state tournament during his last year of playing.

He was drafted into the Army in 1951 and was stationed initially in Fort Lee, Virginia. After being selected for Leadership School he became a Platoon Sergeant and spent nine months in Europe. His most enjoyable assignment in the Army was playing for their post baseball team “The Fort Lee Travelers.” He had the opportunity to play ball with two major league pitchers, Chet Nichols (Boston) and Bob Grim (New York).