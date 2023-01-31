RAPID CITY - Herbert R. Charbonneau, Jr., 82, Rapid City, SD, passed away on January 29, 2023 at Avantara Mountain View. He was born April 27, 1940 in Burlington, VT to Herbert R., Sr. and Mary (Devine) Charbonneau.

Herb grew up in Troy, NY where he graduated from Troy High School. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served for 20 years in different locations, including England, Vietnam, and Korea. He retired to Rapid City and worked for Freed's Furniture until he was injured and had to retire early.

Herb is survived by his wife, Judy Charbonneau; children: Diane (Bob) Heydon of Eagle, NE, Renee (Todd) Caswell of Las Vegas, NV, Herbert (Ruth) Charbonneau of Wurzburg, Germany, and Carl (Alicia) Charbonneau of Palmetto, FL; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert R., Sr. and Mary Charbonneau, two sisters, his adopted daughter, Terri, one grandchild, and one great-grandson.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Private family burial will take place following the service in the Newell Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran School or Zion Lutheran Building Fund.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.