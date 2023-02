RAPID CITY - Herbert R. Charbonneau, Jr., 82, Rapid City, SD, passed away on January 29, 2023. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Private family burial will take place following the service. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.