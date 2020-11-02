RAPID CITY | Hermann Thomsen, 88, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, peacefully at home.

Hermann was born Aug. 24, 1932 in the province of Schleswig Holstein, in northern Germany. At the age of 20, he came to the U.S., to Alliance, NE. For two to three years, he worked on several farms and ranches. He married Norma Reid in Alliance in June 1956. He spent two years in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Carson, CO. Most of his service duty was back in Germany. He became a U.S. citizen in 1960.

He and Norma moved to Rapid City in 1962. Hermann worked for Safeway in Alliance, Rapid City and Belle Fourche for 45 years, retiring in 2000.

He was a longtime Rotary member and a great admirer of John F. Kennedy. Hermann made numerous trips back to Germany to visit family and friends. He and Norma traveled extensively, visiting Italy, Norway, Spain, France, Russia and Poland. They also hosted many German friends and relatives on road trips in the U.S.

Staying behind to celebrate his life is his wife of 64 years, Norma; son, Mark (Lisa) of Rapid City; son, Stuart (Ann) of Bowdle; and daughter, Karen of Sioux Falls. Giving him pride and joy are three grandchildren, Grace (Luke) Johnson, Ellen (Beau) Voegeli, and Adam Thomsen.